SNAVELY, Kenneth K.



Age 105, of Centerville, passed away after a short illness on September 17 at Sycamore Hospital. He was born in Middletown, PA, and lived in the Dayton area since 1965. He as a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Army. He worked for the rest of his career as a systems analyst for the Air Force Logistics Command. He was a volunteer at Five Rivers Metroparks Cox Arboretum for many years. He was a member of VFW Post 9550 in Centerville, the Roman Hatheway Lodge of Rome, NY, and Southminster Presbyterian Church in Centerville. He is survived by a daughter, Karla and her husband, Dr. William Miles of West Carrolton, a son, Charles and his wife Susan of St. Augustine, FL, grandchildren Joshua and his wife Jennifer, Christopher, and Alexandra Snavely and her husband Darragh McNicholl and two great-grandchildren, Harrison and Theodore, all of Pittsburgh, PA. Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Thursday, September 22 at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Road, West Carrolton. The funeral will be at 11am on Friday, September 23 at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7001 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Five Rivers Metroparks Cox Arboretum.

