SMITHSON, Vincent

ajc.com

7 hours ago

SMITHSON, Vincent Thomas "Vinny"

Age 19, of Moraine, departed too soon on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Vinny is survived by his parents, Bob and

Tina Smithson; siblings, Timmy and Leah Smithson; grandmother, Dian Willis; special family, Nichole, Jayson and Kaelin; many aunts; uncles; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Maryrose Smithson and Henry Willis. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Henry's Parish, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Vinny will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vinny's name may be made to the Adoption Circle, 400 S. 5th St., Ste. 304, Columbus, OH 43215. To send a special

message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

