SMITHSON, Robert "Nick"



72, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, peacefully in his sleep. Nick was born January 6, 1950, in Bristol, Virginia. He was



preceded in death by his mother, Cleo (Cunningham) Shearer and step father, Willard



Shearer. He attended Middletown High School; graduating in 1968. He served with the U.S. Marine Corp from 1968 till 1976. He is survived by his



loving wife, Kimberly Smithson; sister, Nyoka (Ron) Dalton; brother, Gail (Marji) Smithson; daughters, Tina (Joseph) Morningstar and Angel Meadows; grandchildren, Alexandra (Tabb) Robinson, Kenadi and Kooper Meadows; several nieces and nephews; loving dog dad to Kodi; and numerous friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 4:00 PM



until the Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 PM at Mueller



Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.

