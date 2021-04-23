SMITHSON,



Angel Michelle



Angel Michelle Smithson, age 34, of Dayton, passed away on April 18, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 14, 1986, the daughter of Sherrie Anders and Virgil Whitsel, Jr. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Jayden Stump; her fiance, Douglas Stump; and her grandfather, Virgil W. Whitsel, Sr. Angel is survived by her loving mother, Sherrie Anders; children,



Austin Stump and Amy Stump; her father, Virgil Whitsel, Jr.; her beloved sister, Ashley Smithson; her "Wifey", Nancy Reedy; and her beloved aunt, Connie Banks; along with her nephews, Tyler Easom and Connor Smithson; her best friend "BFFLF", Kenneth Lankford; grandmother, Patricia Angel; and many other loving uncles, aunts, family and friends. In her free time, she loved to cheer on her Pittsburgh Steelers during football season, sit and talk with her family members and laugh at all of the good times had by everyone. Angel was fearless, spontaneous and fought for 17 years with her health problems. She had fought many health battles, but unfortunately lost the war. Angel was loved deeply and will be



greatly missed by everyone who knew her. She is now



reunited with her son, Jayden and her fiance, Doug. This is not goodbye, it is "until we meet again". Visitation will be held from 2:00pm-3:00pm, on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at



Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where services will begin at 3:00pm. To share a memory of Angel or to leave a special message for the family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com