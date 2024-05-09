Smith, William D. "Bill"



William D. "Bill" Smith Jr. age 69 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Sunday May 5, 2024 at Butler Bethesda Hospital. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 30, 1954 the son of William D. and Roberta (McNally) Smith. On July 30, 1981 in Batavia, Ohio he married Beverly K. Smith. Mr. Smith had worked as a truck driver for over fifty years. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and talking on the CB radio.



Survivors include his wife Bev; stepfather, Wendell Taylor; three sons, Paul E. Smith, Lee Anthony Weaver and Brad Weaver; nine grandchildren, Blayden (Madison), Alise, Kayla, Austin, Cora, Stella, Maverick, Peyton and Cole; grand dog, Daisy; two brothers, Bob Smith and Eli Tayor; two sisters, Debbie and Joyce Smith.



Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by his beloved dog Boo.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday May 11, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Saturday in the funeral home. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





