SMITH, William Hause "Bill"

Age 74 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Bill had worked for many years as a machinist. He was a member of the V.F.W. Little Post #7741 in Clayton, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and Native American history. He is survived by his

sister: Priscilla Smith of Huber Heights, relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents: James H. Smith, Jr., and Violet (Hause) Smith. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Dayton National Cemetery with full military honors. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The

Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www. KindredFuneralHome.com


