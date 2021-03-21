SMITH, William

SMITH, Jr., Rev. William



Rev. William Smith Jr., age 67, transitioned to be with the Lord on March 11, 2021.



William served as a minister at Greater St. John MBC where he was a longtime member.



Service will be Tues, September 23, 2021, at Mt. Enon Baptist Church (1501 W. Third Street). Visitation at 10 A.M, service will begin at 11 A.M. Service will be livestreamed: facebook.com/membcdayton and mtenonbaptistlive.org. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.

