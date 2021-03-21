X

SMITH, William

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

SMITH, Jr., Rev. William

Rev. William Smith Jr., age 67, transitioned to be with the Lord on March 11, 2021.

William served as a minister at Greater St. John MBC where he was a longtime member.

Service will be Tues, September 23, 2021, at Mt. Enon Baptist Church (1501 W. Third Street). Visitation at 10 A.M, service will begin at 11 A.M. Service will be livestreamed: facebook.com/membcdayton and mtenonbaptistlive.org. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.