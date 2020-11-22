SMITH, Walter

SMITH, Jr., Walter L.
77, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. He was born to Walter, Sr. & Nellie Smith on May 25, 1943, in
Dayton, OH. Walt had worked for Quality Beer Distributors and retired from Wright Brothers Aero. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the
Vietnam Era and was a
member of American Legion Post #668. Walt also served as secretary for the Greater
Dayton Umpires Assn. Preceded in death by his parents, his
sister, Joan, and nephew, David. Survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Linda; son, Walter "Scooter" Smith; daughters, Renee' Smith & Rashelle "Shelley" Smith (Ron Cummins);
special friends, Angie Snyder & Mike Kreusch; host of other relatives and many friends. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Tenth Life. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone
Funeral Home, Vandalia. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.
