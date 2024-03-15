Smith, Vester

Smith, Jr., Vester Monroe



Vester M. Smith, Jr. age 81 of Carlisle passed away Tuesday March 12, 2024. Vester retired from Dayton Hard Chrome. He was preceded in death by his wife Janet Smith in 2018 and son Jerry Smith in 2011. Surviving is his son Jeff and wife Dana Smith of Carlisle, sister Rita Lynch, 3 grandchildren Jeff Smith, Jr., Shari Smith, Kalie Smith and great-grandchild Shelby Spencer. Funeral services are today Friday March 15, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Sanner Funeral Home 800 So. Alex Rd. West Carrollton, OH 45449. Pastor James Anderson will be officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services (12 noon- 1 p.m.). Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery Miamisburg.



