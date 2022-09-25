journal-news logo
X

SMITH, Vernon

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Vernon M.

65, of Cable, Ohio, passed away on September 12, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 11, 1957, in Springfield, the son of the late Vernon D. and Margaret (Radavich) Smith. Mike was a veteran of the United States Navy and served our country proudly. He worked at Navistar for over 30 years. Survivors include his three children, Jerry L. Smith, Vickie (Dan) Riley and Vernon Smith Jr. and two grandchildren, Brenton and Brianna Riley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Stevens) Smith. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
RHODES, Doris
2
GRANT, Richard
3
KUNTZ, Kenneth
4
DIXON, Darlene
5
FREDERICK, Joyce
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top