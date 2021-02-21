SMITH, Timothy Wayne



Timothy Wayne Smith (Tim Smith) age 64, died peacefully in his home in Erda, UT, on



February 17th, 2021. Tim was born on May 4th, 1956, at the Middletown hospital in Middletown, Ohio, to Mother, Clara Mae (Bowman) Smith and



father, John Frederick Smith. He attended Maple Park



Elementary and graduated from Middletown High School. Tim had a great love for music and started playing when he was just 10 years old. He started with guitar and drums, settling on bass guitar in his late teens. He played in numerous bands around town - one called Max Hunter with his cousin Bill Bowman.



In 1980 Tim and his wife moved to Rangley, Colorado where he became a roughneck and spent many years working at the oil field. While living in Rangley Tim and Sue enjoyed four wheeling, days at the lake, and time with friends and family. Eventually settling in their home in Grand Junction, Colorado, before returning to Middletown, Ohio. When Sue, Tim's wife passed in 2016 he made the move to Utah to be closer to his kids and grandchildren. If you knew Tim, you knew he could fix absolutely anything, and he regularly applied his MacGuyver skills fixing things for anyone in need. His kind and giving spirit will be dearly missed by many.



Tim is survived by his two children, Lori Tatom and Derek Conn, brother, Randy (Lisa) Smith, grandchildren, Amanda, Zach and Makayla Tatom, Brittany, Shane and Nicholas Conn, Paris Dick, eight great-grandchildren, and niece and nephews.



Tim will be joining his loving wife of 43 years, Susan Faye Smith, Parents, Clara Mae and Fred Smith, Nephew, Andy Smith, daughter-in-law, Jody Conn, granddaughter, Kursten Conn and a host of beloveds gone ahead. Tim's celebration of life will be forthcoming. In Lieu of flowers, we ask that you



enjoy a cold Busch Light with those you hold dear.

