SMITH, Tammy

SMITH (Bruce), Tammy Louise



62, of Springfield, passed away April 13, 2021, in The Ohio State University Hospital. She was born March 9, 1959, in Springfield, the daughter of Betty Robinson and Charles Bruce. Tammy attended the Lighthouse Tabernacle. She



enjoyed crafting and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Steven A. Smith; two children, Matthew Bruce (Elizabeth Leyva) and Michaela (Zachary) Raines; grandchildren, Liara Marie Bruce, Lillian Rae Bruce, Bentlee Raines and Charles James; siblings, Lorie Arnold, Dawn (Mark) Worcester, Eddie (Denise) Robinson and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her



parents and a brother, Jeff Eaton. Memorial services will be held at 12:00-Noon, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in the Lighthouse Tabernacle with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

