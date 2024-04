Smith (Stout), Susan Louise



Susan Louise Smith -Stout. Born 6/1/47 passed away 3/19/24. She resided in Arizona and battled with cancer for over 2 decades.Her daughter and granddaughter cared for her until the end. She Endeavored to Persevere. That she did. A cremation has taken place and the Scattering of Ashes is yet to be determined. She will be missed by All.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com