SMITH, Steven K.



Age 72, of Kettering, OH, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2022, in Ft. Myers, Florida. He was on born on



December 2, 1949, in Chicago, IL, to the late Donald and



Eva (Kirtley) Smith. Steve was employed by Kelchner



Environmental.



Steve is survived by his wife Gloria (Henricks) Smith; step-sons Ryan (Kristin) Fickert of Austin, TX, and Andrew (Brittany) Fickert of Springboro, OH; grandchildren Hudson, Emmett and Porter Fickert and Sophia Lacy. Also surviving his sister



Christine Jakubec of Aiken, SC; brother David (Maureen) Smith of Bethel, OH; special nephew Tracy (Brandi) Smith;



special niece Lori (John) Livingston; sisters-in-law Jean Hurst of Springfield, OH, and Pat Austin of Beavercreek, OH, and



several nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Buffalo Wild Wings, 262 E Stroop Road (Town and Country Shopping Center), Kettering.



Final burial will be at Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, OH. Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.

