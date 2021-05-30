SMITH, Stephen E.



Age 66, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021. He was born in Springfield, on May 1, 1954, the son of the late Robert Ellis Smith and Juanita "Bonnie" (Borsher) Coneby. He worked for Akzo Coatings for the past 33 years. Steve lived for fishing. It did not matter the season or location. He will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, funny man. He is survived by his wife and companion of 32 years, Jennifer Niece-Smith; dear friends, Timothy Pennington, Doug Clay, James Cooper, Shelley Wallace, Georgie Harris, Donna Downey, and Andi Shafer; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry F. and Grace Juanita (Thatcher) Niece Jr. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 W. Highway 36, Urbana, OH 43078. You may express condolences to the family at



