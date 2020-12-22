SMITH, Sherry Lynn



Sherry Lynn Smith, 72 of Springboro, went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born October 22, 1948, in Shaw,



Mississippi, to George W. and Annie P. (Cummings) Cockrell.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Everett Bruce Smith Jr. two sisters, Alma Murphy and Wilma (Clyde) Roberts, her parents, and father-in-law, Everett Bruce Smith, Sr.



Sherry is survived by her children, Rhonda Hanson and Jay (Amanda) Smith; grandchildren, Arreon (Alex) Butler, Hailey Hanson, Ronnie Arthur, and Jacob Smith; great-grandchildren, James DeBello, Harmony and Melody Newton, and Kaia



Butler. Also mother-in-law Joyce Smith, brother-in-law, Brian (Tammy) Smith, and sister-in-law Candace (Michael) Gibbs as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Graveside Service will take place Wednesday, 2:00 pm at Springboro Cemetery.



Condolences may be made to the family at



www.anderon-fh.com



