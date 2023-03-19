Smith, Sandy

Honoring the Life of Sandy Smith



July 20, 1940 - March 18, 2022







"Someone mentioned your name today, took me down memory lane. To a time very much younger, a time more pure, more sane. There are no good-byes for us."







Sandy's kindness, honesty, and calm were traits that should be celebrated. As an Irongate Realtor, Sandy helped so many Northmont residents find Home and many businesses land their locations. Sandy passed to paradise in the privacy of Dayton Hospice.

