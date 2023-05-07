Smith, Rose Marie



Our dear mother Rose Marie (Robbins) Smith sadly passed away on May 3, 2023, at the age of 91. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always there when we needed her. Rose was born May 18, 1931, to the late William and Lelia (Watkins) Robbins in Hamilton, Ohio. She met Willard "Red" Smith in Hamilton, Ohio and married on December 23, 1950. They spent 38 years together before Red's passing in 1989. To this union three children were born: Carol, Don, and Roger. She worked at Champion Paper Company from 1950-1956. She started at Fisher Body in Fairfield, Ohio in 1970 and retired from there in 1987. Rose attended Franklin Street Baptist Church and served the Lord faithfully. She loved sewing, crafts and making Sunday dinner to share with her children and grandchildren. Rose is survived by her daughter Carol (Dale) Weekley, son Don (Debbie) Smith; grandchildren Rachael, Ryan (Lisa), Aaron (April) Weekley, Chad (Marcia), Tyler Smith and Whitney (Jason) Meyers; greatgrandchildren Peyton, Austin, McKenna, Isla, Bram, Gavin, Kora, Paxton, Kaylee, Brayden, Landon, and Kinsley Rose. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, six brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Tuesday May 9, 2023 from 1:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 2:30pm with Reverend Jacob Flannery officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. The family would like to thank Woodland Country Manor for their care, especially those who cared for Rose over the last days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association 644 Linn St #1026 Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 or Cerebral Palsy at Children's Hospital 3333 Burnet Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

