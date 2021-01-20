X

SMITH, Rosa

SMITH, Rosa E.

Rosa E. Smith, age 65, passed away on January 12, 2021.

There will be a Walk-Through Visitation from 12-12:45PM on January 21, 2021, at H.H.

Roberts Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Dayton.

The Private Service on January 21 at 1:00PM will be live streamed: facebook.com/HHRobertsDayton.


