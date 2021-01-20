SMITH, Rosa E.
Rosa E. Smith, age 65, passed away on January 12, 2021.
There will be a Walk-Through Visitation from 12-12:45PM on January 21, 2021, at H.H.
Roberts Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Dayton.
The Private Service on January 21 at 1:00PM will be live streamed: facebook.com/HHRobertsDayton.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral