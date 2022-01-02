SMITH, Paul L.



79, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly into the arms of Jesus on Monday evening,



December 27, 2021. He was born in Springfield on May 10, 1942, the son of the late



Howard G. and Martha Louise (Curtis) Smith. Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Following his military service, Paul worked at International Harvester (which he



hated). He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Wittenberg University and his Master's



Degree from Wright State University. He served as president of M & M Bank for 22 years, was an adjunct professor at Clark State and currently owned Ray & Smith Appraisals. He was a member of North Hampton Community Church, Rotary Club of Springfield, University Club, and Spring Run Farms Trout Club, which he shared with friends and family. Paul was also a member of the Anthony Lodge F. & A.M., Antioch Shrine and Scottish Rite Masonic orders. He loved to watch his grandchildren's sporting events, trap shooting and attending the



ROMEOS every Wednesday. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, whom he loved deeply, Stephanie L. (Hoyle) Smith; daughters, Sherrie (Tony) Tucker of Tulsa, OK, and Tracy (Sean) Impson of Springfield; grandchildren, Paul Brandon Tucker, Eric Matthew Impson and Olivia Marie Impson; sister, Cathy A. Clark; several nieces and nephews; and his Mexico family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Curtis Smith. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Dr., North Hampton. Paul's funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in the church with Pastors Jim Welch and Keith Justice presiding. Burial with military honors will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



