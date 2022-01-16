SMITH, Pat

SMITH, Pati L.



Age 67, of Huber Heights, went to see the Lord on January 8, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 22, 1954, to the late Mildred Scott. She was called to serve her community as a Nurse, earning her Bachelor's degree in Nursing. She



retired after 42 years at Good Samaritan Hospital. She loved being a grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved animals. She was a very caring friend, and was a steward of the Lord. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her son, Bobby. Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband of 47 years, Michael Smith; her children: Ryan (Sarah) Smith, Chris Smith, Daniel Smith, and Tricia Smith; grandchildren: Jacob, Caleb, Payton, Lucas, and Kaitlyn; and many extended family and friends. Donations in Pat's memory can be made to the



Dayton Humane Society. A visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:00pm on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where a



funeral service will begin at 1:00pm. A burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

