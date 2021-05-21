SMITH, Orion

journal-news logo
SMITH, Jr., Orion E.

Orion E. Smith, Jr., age 92, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born at Miami Valley

Hospital, Dayton, OH, on July 22, 1928, to the late Orion Smith, Sr., and Mary (Schaeffer) Smith. In addition to his

parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Catherine (Harold) Emrick, Virginia (Frank) Mattox, Nellie Harris, and Louise (Walter) Phelps, and three grandsons, Zachary Cox,

Andrew Genslinger, and Daniel Weidle. Orion is survived by his wife Gerry, the love of his life for 69 years; daughters

Debbie (Mike) Rieger, Becky (Jim) Wafzig, Beth Genslinger; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. He was a 1946 graduate of Germantown High School. In 1951, he received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Dayton and began his 33-year career at WPAFB. In 1966 Orion received a Contracting Officer's warrant for jet engine contracting continuing until his

retirement in 1983. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ for 70+ years and held the offices of Deacon and Elder, taught both Youth and Adult Sunday School classes for over 45 years and for several years presided as president of the congregation. In Germantown, Orion was a member of the Historical Society and served as President; and was a

member of the Germantown Lions Club. The family will

receive friends 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. (1 hour prior to the Service), Saturday, May 22nd, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 201 W. Market St., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. Laureen Roe and Rev. Mark Williams officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Orion's name to St. John's United Church of Christ. Serving the family is Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St., Germantown, OH 45327. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

