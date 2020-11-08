SMITH, Nancy Faye



On Tuesday, October 27th, 2020, Nancy F. Smith, 74 of Springfield, Ohio, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. Nancy was born March 10th, 1946, to Thelma and Ralph Houseman in Springfield, OH. She is survived by her siblings Bertha and Bob



Garvey, Estelle and Larry



Garvey, and Jean Swisher; her children Buffy and Steve Smith, Crystal and James McCammon, and Jeffery Smith; her grandchildren Chelsea and Steven Smith, Ashley Smith, Jamie and Josh Wright, Brittanie and James Newbold, Josephine and Wesley Beverly; as well as, 12 great-grandchildren that she loved so dearly and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Ralph



Houseman; her siblings Earl West, Ivenall West, Leon West, Leroy West, Cecil Garvey; granddaughter Brandi Summers; and 3 fur babies Missy, Collette, and Tucker.

