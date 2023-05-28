Smith, Nadeen J. "Deanie"



SMITH, Nadeen J. "Deanie", 66, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 in her home. Nadeen was born September 5, 1956 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Harold and Elizabeth (Street) Ruth, Jr. In addition to her mother, survivors include one son, Dana Chamberlin; six grandchildren, Dakota Johnson, Zackary, Julia, Anakin, Hayden and Aunya Chamberlin; four sisters, Sharon McLean, Linda Cason, Jackie Hermanson and Nancy (Marc) Jesse; ex-husband and caregiver, Charles Chamberlin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; triplet sons, Charles, Dallas and Harold; and another son, Damon. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.

