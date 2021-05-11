X

SMITH, Michael

SMITH, Michael Anthony "Shorty"

Michael "Shorty" Anthony Smith, age 55, of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Koester Pavilion. He was born August 19, 1965, in Los Angeles, California, the son of the late Jerry and Jeanette Smith.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, James "Jimmy" Smith. Mike is survived by his brother, Jerry (Peggy Furlong) Smith, Jr.;

sister, Mary (Linda Davis) Smith; nephew, Seth Smith; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was fond of watching television shows, especially game shows, movies and playing Yatzee. Mike loved animals and spending time with his family. He

enjoyed receiving gifts and celebrating holidays with his

family and friends. Private family services at a later date. Visit his guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com.

