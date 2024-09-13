SMITH, MICHAEL RAY



SMITH, Michael Ray, age 66, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Mason Health Care Center after an extended illness. He was born September 14, 1957 in Amelia, Ohio and lived in this area most of his life. He was a member of the Army National Guard. He was employed at Ryder Trucking earlier in his life. Michael was a member of New Hope United Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Monroe Softball Association and was very actively involved in sports with his children, including coaching the girls softball team. He was also a member of the Butler County Umpire Association. He ran the concession stand at Community Park in Monroe and also ran the concession at Monroe High School. He was an avid fan of Ohio State football, Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds. He loved watching the old Westerns on T.V. He was a great family man and loved doing all things involving his family, especially his grandchildren. The family expresses their thanks and appreciation to the staff and nurses of Queen City Hospice and Mason Health Care Center for their professional and loving care of Michael during his illness. Preceding him in death were his parents, Edna (Hayes) and Lucian Smith, Jr.; his brother, David Smith; father-in-law, Anthony Huber; and two sisters-in-law, Aimee Huber and Teresa Huber. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Angela Smith; three children, Michael Smith, Jr., Amanda Winterbotham (Craig), and Justin Smith; three grandchildren, Aubri Smith Hicks, Elena Winterbotham and Austin Winterbotham; brother, Lucian Smith (Sharon); sister, Brenda Williams (Steve); mother-in-law, Elaine Huber; brothers-in-law, Chris Huber and Brian Huber; and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 17, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Life Church of Monroe, 457 S. Main St., Monroe, Ohio 45050; followed by services at 12:00 noon with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. Interment will be at Mound Cemetery, Monroe, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



