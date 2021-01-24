SMITH, Matthew V.



MATTHEW V. SMITH, 24, of



Birmingham, Alabama, and



formerly of Springfield, passed away on January 19, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 27, 1996, the son of David M. and Karen M. (Chirico) Smith. Matt was a 2015 graduate of Catholic



Central High School and earned his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the



University of Dayton in 2019. He worked as an engineering sales representative for ABB Dodge Company in Birmingham. He loved dirt bike riding, building motorcycles, hiking, and cooking. In addition to his parents of Springfield, Matt is survived by his brother, Brian Smith, stationed with the USAF in Anchorage, Alaska; grandmothers, Joyce Smith of Springfield and Joan Chirico of Fort Mill, South Carolina; his beloved German Shepherd, Moose; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Myron Smith and Dominick Chirico and a cousin, Madeline Chirico. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday in St. Teresa Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John MacQuarrie presiding. Burial will be in Ferncliff



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Matt's memory to 4 Paws for Ability (4pawsforability.org/donate-now/). You may express



condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



