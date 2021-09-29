SMITH, Mary Lou



93, of Middletown, passed away on September 22, 2021, at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant. She was born October 30, 1927, the daughter of Mark and Christine (Scholl) Leight. Mary Lou was a loving mother and grandmother. She and her beloved husband were lifetime members of Zion Lutheran Church. She was a devoted volunteer for the Red Cross and Middletown Regional Hospital. In addition to her parents, she is



preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Smith; brother, Tim Leight; and a sister, Joan Whitt. Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Ede Slamka; son, Mark (Sara) Smith; granddaughters, Gracie, Hannah and Maddie. Private services were held.


