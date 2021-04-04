X

SMITH, Mary K.

Mary K. Smith, age 96, of Kettering, Ohio passed away

Saturday, March 13, 2021, in

Colorado where she moved in 2016 to be closer to her daughter and family. Mary was

proceeded in death by her

husband Howard E. Smith, 2 daughters Shirley Smith and Pamala Johnson, and sister

Valley Kaiser. Survivors include daughter: Marjorie Clarke, grandchildren: Nathan Clarke, Greg Johnson and Amy

Johnson. Mary was born to Clarence and Pearl Gulley in Bulls Gap, Tenn. Sept. 1, 1924. She married Howard Smith in

Dayton, Ohio June 15, 1946. Mary graduated from Miami-

Jacobs Business School and enjoyed being the loving housewife to a University of Dayton college professor. She was a lifetime member of Memorial United Church of Christ in

Dayton, Ohio. Private services will be held. She will be laid to rest next to Howard at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to:


