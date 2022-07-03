SMITH, Mary

SMITH (Staton),



Mary Jane



91 passed away Thursday, June 30th, 2022, at Arlington Pointe in Middletown, OH. She was born on May 17th, 1931, in Alvin, WI, the daughter of Amos and Carrie (McCarty) Staton. Mary loved God, Family, Nascar and her Cincinnati Sport Teams. She is in death by her parents; husband, James E. Smith; daughters, Nancy Abrams, Melinda Gentry; daughter-in-law, Mary Smith; grandson Paul Lucarello; sisters, Anna Mae Goodman and Ethel Thurman; and one brother; Robert Staton. Mary is survived by son, Austin Smith; daughters, Carolyn (Todd) Allen, Kathi (Dave) Powell, Alicia (Randy) Robinson; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Tony), Sarah (David), Laura, Tonya (Bryon), Carla, Jeremy (Tina), Jamie (Chris) Ross, Justin, Davena (Allen), Tosha (Warren), Austin; 20 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Carole Byrd, Judi Clark; and many other relatives. A special thank you to Victoria and all the staff at Arlington Pointe and Queen City Hospice. Visitation will be 10:00am -11:00am on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Woodside. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com.

