SMITH, Marilou

SMITH (Wald), Marilou



Marilou Wald Smith, age 93, passed to the arms of her



heavenly Father on January 7, 2021. She was born January 18, 1927, to Carl B. Wald and



Bernadine Crowley Wald. She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl "Ben" Wald



(Kathy), and her sister, Joann Perretta (George). She is



survived by her sister, Phyllis "Tootsie" (Bob) Tangeman of Sunrise, Florida. A native Daytonian, she graduated from Julienne High School in '45, where she was the Senior Class President and Class Valedictorian. She had a life-long love of Julienne and the Sisters of Notre Dame and maintained treasured lifelong friendships with many of her high school friends. She was later inducted into the combined Chaminade-Julienne Catholic High School "Hall of Distinguished Alumni" in 1999.



Survivors include her beloved husband of 72 years, Thomas A. Smith. Together they raised seven wonderful children,



Jennifer (Rick) Winkeller, McCall, Idaho, Shelley (Ron) Brinkman, Morrow, Ohio, Scott (Ann) Smith, Grand Blanc, Michigan, Michelle (Chris) Dralle, Bozeman, Montana, Lissa Smith (Helen Gerakios, deceased), Richmond, Virginia, formerly Sydney, Australia, Susan (Marc) Gaunce, Columbus, Ohio, Stasia (Chris) Shephard, Oakwood, Ohio; and grandchildren, Drew (Noelle) Brinkman, Shannon Brinkman, Lauren Allen, Christopher Smith, Abbey (Mike Hoey) Smith, Joseph Procunier, Samuel (Jodi) Procunier, Rachel and Mitchell Gaunce (Maxwell Gaunce, deceased), David, Sophie, Charlotte, and Sally Shephard; and great-grandchildren, Zeke Allen, Luke and Josh Brinkman, and Dominic Hoey.



After her children were raised, she became very active in community service, serving the City of Kettering, first with the Sister City Committee, eight years on City Council, and then as Kettering's 1st Woman Mayor for two terms from 1998-2006. She was proud to represent the citizens of Kettering and worked tirelessly on their behalf. She felt fortunate to work with her colleagues on the City of Kettering staff and the



other women Mayors in the Miami Valley area at the time: Dayton Mayor, Rhine McLin, Oakwood Mayor, Gretchen



Bullock, and Centerville Mayor, Sally Beals. She served as March Coordinator for the annual MLK celebration, Founder Kettering MLK Breakfast, served on the Board of Community Relations, Elderly Concerns group committee, Neighborhood Pride committee, long-time member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, serving as Lector and on Parish Council; Volunteer with United Way as Account Chair; Alter High School Board of Trustees; Community Foundation for Kettering Board, and Kettering Medical Center Board of Trustees. She received the Kiwanis "Citizen of the Year" Award in 2004.



While serving as Mayor, she enjoyed the U.S. Conference of Mayor, National League of Cities and working as President of Greater Dayton Mayors and Managers Association.



She embraced life, loved to engage with people, and gave tirelessly to her community. She embraced her Irish ancestry and all things related to St Patrick's Day. Thank you to all the extended family, neighbors, and friends that have celebrated with, loved, encouraged and supported Marilou over the years. Special thanks to the staff at HarborChase, Beavercreek, Dr. James Tytko, and Dr. Nicholas Bellanco as well as the staff at Greystone Medical Group for the care they provided to Marilou through the years.



There was a small graveside service at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is planned when it is safe to gather again, hopefully, in the Summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund; 701 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215 or www.sndohio.org/support-the-sisters. Condolences can be shared at www.Westbrockfuneralhome.com.

