SMITH, Margaret "Evelyn"



Age 98, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Sunday, February 28, 2021, with loving family by her side. She was born in Germantown, OH, on September 19, 1922, to the late Carrie E. (Woodward) and Thomas Jones. She was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church and a former member of the Historical Society of Germantown, and Twin Valley Garden Club ~ she always had beautiful flower gardens that she meticulously maintained. During the war she worked at McCalls as a Pattern Maker. She graduated from Germantown High School ~ Class of 1940. Evelyn loved her kids and was the ultimate mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Weldon R. Smith (2005); her daughter and son-in-law, Julia & Stephen "Terry" Proctor (1968); her great-grandson, Jacob Proctor; her brothers, Tommy "Boy" Jones, Ray Gehron, Weldon Jones, Rick Gehron, and Cecil Gehron; her sisters, Rosemary Stevens, Joanne Haller, Ethel Askins,



Edna McCall, and Alleen Moler. Evelyn is survived by her children, Chester (Linda) Smith, Edwin (Gayla) Smith, Jeffrey (Lisa) Proctor, Kathleen Proctor, and Gail (Greg) Kerr; her grandchildren, Scott (Pam), Sheri, Stacey, Jessica (Corey), Ashley



(Brandon), David (Rhea) and Travis (Hayley); her great-grandchildren, Adrienne (Wes), Stephen (Alissa), Sarah



(Johnny), Sophie (Josh), Drew, Julia, Vincent, Max, Katie, Grace, Brennen, Noelle, Olivia, Brianna, Nora, Winston,



Cooper, Summer, Kirsten and Kiera; great-great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Hudson, Luke, Presley ~ plus two boys on the way; siblings, Fred (Karen) Gehron, David (Loretta) Gehron, Anne (John) Weaver, Thomas (Linda) Jones, Lavon (Ron) Butler and Patricia Somers; and special cousin, Tom



Proctor (Kyle Mckenzie). The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Gary Wheeler officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to her caregivers and especially Delores & Paulette. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Germantown Fire & EMS, 75 N. Walnut St., Germantown, OH 45327. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

