SMITH, Marcus

SMITH II, Marcus Cain



Marcus Cain Smith II, age 26 of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Marcus was born in Kenton, Kentucky, on December 22, 1994. He grew up in Owenton, Kentucky, and later moved to Hamilton, Ohio. He worked at Consolidated Metal Products. Marcus will be remembered as a hard worker and a generous giver that loved spending time with family and friends. Marcus will be dearly missed by his daughter, Olivia Petrey; his parents, Tasha and Ashley Baker and Marcus Smith, Sr; his sisters, Gabrielle Gibson and Sarah Gibson; his aunt, Crystal (Shanna) Sorber; his uncles, Michael Sorber, Paul (Stephanie) Carpenter, Earl (Buddy) Carpenter; his grandfather, Paul Roger (Lois) Carpenter, Sr.; his niece,



Madison Petrey; a special, best friend, Justin Mason; as well as many extended family members, cousins, great-aunts and close friends, too numerous to name. Marcus will be reunited in heaven with his grandparents, Edward and Martha Jenkins and Paul and Jean Smith. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio.



Funeral Services will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Cody Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory



Flat Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Baker, Cox, and Gibson families for accepting him as their own.



