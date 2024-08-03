Smith, Larry Clifton



Larry Clifton Smith, age 82, of Jacksonville, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 12, 2024.



Larry was born in Mansfield, OH to Clifton W. Smith and Mabel L. Smith and grew up in Oxford, OH. He attended Stewart School and Talawanda High School. He continued his education at Denison University, then enlisted in the Army, stationed in Seattle. He received his Mortuary Science degree from CCMS and after obtaining his Funeral Director's license, joined his Father at Marshall Smith Funeral Home; later known as Smith and Ogle Funeral Home. Larry was a member of the Lion's Club and served as a Deacon at the Oxford Presbyterian Church. His family hosted Miami University Ice Hockey players, Rick Kuraly and Tom Terwilliger who became part of the family. Larry, a passionate sailor, enjoyed many trips to the Caribbean where he earned his Large Ship Captain's license. He enjoyed classical music, The NY Times Sunday Crossword, woodworking and creating beautiful works of stained glass.



Larry is survived by his younger sister, Judy A. Smith of Austin, TX; his daughter Jaimie A. Smith; son David A. Smith (Donna Smith) of Jacksonville, FL; and his greatest joys, granddaughters Mabel K. E. Smith of NYC and Ella J. Smith of Jacksonville, FL.



It was a true blessing that Larry was able to attend a recent family gathering to celebrate Mabel's graduation from the University of Virginia and Ella's 21st birthday, he was a proud Papa!



Larry will be greatly missed, and we are all forever grateful for his unconditional love and support.



A Memorial Service will be held in Jacksonville, FL to celebrate his life.



