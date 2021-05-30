SMITH, Kenneth Edward



Kenneth Edward Smith (78) of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and



Venice, Florida, lost his battle after a short illness on 5/19/21, at University of Michigan



hospital. Ken was born in Stotsbury, West Virginia, in 1943, to a hardworking coal mining family. Chester and



Lucy Smith and his seven



brothers and sisters. A proud graduate of Sophia High School class of 1961. Ken moved to Dayton, Ohio, in 1962. He earned his associates degree at Sinclair Community College there as well while working at Frigidaire in Moraine, Ohio. He had an opportunity to move to Ann Arbor in 1980 to work at the Hydromantic Plant continuing his career at General



Motors.



Ken was preceded in death by his loving wife Sharon D. Smith, infant son Craig Steven Smith, his parents Chester and Lucy Smith, two brothers James Smith and Chester Smith, Jr., four sisters Mary Francis Scott, Betty Puckett, Juanita Hylton, and Pauline Clemons. Also preceded in death by a very special nephew Tommy Puckett, whom he considered an honorary brother as well.



He is survived by his three daughters and 3 ½ grandchildren. Stacy Gabel, Jim Gabel and Katy Gabel of Centerville, Ohio. Leslie Henry, Tim Henry and Sam Henry of Cincinnati, Ohio. Jenna Fishel, Hadrian Fishel, Harrison Fishel and baby girl Fishel of Chicago, IL. He was enormously proud of all his daughters and was a great girl dad! He will be missed and celebrated as a wonderful Dad, Pop, Grandpa and Pop Pop. He is also survived in death by his sister Doris Lilly of South Carolina, many wonderful nieces and nephews, and unbelievable kind friends and neighbors.



Ken will be missed by everyone he encountered. He made friends everywhere he went. Walking in the malls, delivering cars, spending time with his Florida friends or just gathering for coffee with his group at the local McDonalds.



To quote Ken, "Life is a journey, and this was my last step. I love you all, I appreciate you all."



A private interment with be held at 11:00 am on Saturday June 5th. An open celebration of life will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at The Hyatt Place Ann Arbor, 3223 S. State Street, Ann Arbor, Mi 48108.



In lieu of flowers, donations will support the Rogel Cancer Center Patient and Family Support Services Program at the University of Michigan. Checks may be made to "University of Michigan" and sent to the Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Ste. 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the website victors.us/kennethedwardsmith to make your gift.

