SMITH, Kelly Renee



Age 42 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Kettering Medical



Center in Kettering. She was born on April 27, 1979, in Hamilton, the daughter of Phillip and Marlyn (Little) Smith. Kelly is survived by her parents; son, Conner Ray Smith; boyfriend, William Wannenmacher; half- sister, Tammy Terry; special nephew, Dayten Griffin; and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Karisa Smith. A Gathering will be held from 1pm until 2pm on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Memorial Service will follow at 2pm on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Ray Grilliot officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

