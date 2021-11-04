SMITH, Julia Ann



Age 91, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021. She was born on August 3, 1930, in



Hamilton, the daughter of



the late Abigail (Dinwiddie) Hesselbrock and Richard Cory. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1948. Julia married Lou Smith in 1955 and enjoyed 33 years of marriage until his passing in 1988. In 1990 she met Ronald Beach. They soon became great friends and were inseparable. They loved traveling, driving to many destinations throughout the United States over the years. Their travels continued until recently, when her health began to fail. Julia was an active and



beloved member of the family and loved visiting them as much as they loved visiting her. She was preceded in death



by her parents, Abigail Hesselbrock and Richard Cory; step-



father, Ray Hesselbrock; husband, Lou Smith; son, Ronald Smith; and brother, Robert Cory. Julia is survived by her friend and loyal companion, Ronald Beach; sons, Ray (Karen) Smith and Alan (Cindy) Smith; grandchildren, Darcy Mamutse, Christy (Jose Luis) Sanchez, Joey (Lisa) Smith, Justin Smith, and Jeremy Smith; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters, Phyllis Holstein and Verla (Rick) Shields. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021, from 10am until 11am at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 11am on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

