SMITH, Joyce June



Joyce June Smith, a faithful



disciple of God was born 9-11-1927, to Fred & Suzie Durham of Middlesboro KY. Joyce moved on to her heavenly home on 5-20-2021. On 11 am Tuesday, May 25th a graveside service will be held at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville OH. Joyce had three siblings: Lawrence Durham (wife-Fonn, both deceased), Ethel



Pelfrey (husband-Omer, both deceased), and Sonja Money (husband-Amos, both



living). While cooking at her Dad's restaurant in Noetown, KY, Joyce meet the love of her life – Everett Bruce (deceased). They were married on August 18, 1947, (married nearly 70 years) and had five children: (1) Bruce Smith (wife-Sherry both deceased; their two children - daughter Rhonda Hanson has two girls: Arreon Butler (husband-Alex) & Hailey Hanson, with their three little ones combined and son Jay Smith (wife-Amanda; their boys: Jacob & Ronny)), (2) Darryl Smith (died shortly after birth), (3) Brian Smith (wife-Tammy; his girls,



Abigail & Rachel), (4) Donna Smith (adopted, her daughter: Robin Matlock who has two little ones), and (5) Candace (husband-Mike; their 2 daughters, Elizabeth & Emily).



Memory donations can be made to Day City Hospice 8039 Washington Village Dr. Dayton OH 45458 who provided



exceptional care of Joyce.

