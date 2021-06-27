journal-news logo
X

SMITH, John

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SMITH, John Marshall

Age 63, of Middletown,

departed June 18, 2021.

Survived by daughter Rachel (Rocky); two granddaughters Annabelle and Alivia; two

sisters Pam and Dawn; brother, Ryan. Preceded in death by

his parents; brother, Vernon.

Funeral Service 1 PM, Monday, June 28, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Viewing 12 PM until time of service. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top