SMITH, John Marshall
Age 63, of Middletown,
departed June 18, 2021.
Survived by daughter Rachel (Rocky); two granddaughters Annabelle and Alivia; two
sisters Pam and Dawn; brother, Ryan. Preceded in death by
his parents; brother, Vernon.
Funeral Service 1 PM, Monday, June 28, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Viewing 12 PM until time of service. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral