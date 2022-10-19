SMITH, John A.



64, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 17, 2022. John was born February 24, 1958, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Raymond and Rose (Loeffler) Smith. Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Kimberly (Beedy) Smith; six children, Todd Smith, Stacie (Jeff) Smith, Amy (Russell) Hess, Lisa Hess, Doug Hess and Joshua (Lindsay) Shields; 12 grandchildren, Brennan, Keshawn, Jayven, Aaron "AJ", Ianna, Amara, Kylie, Emarie, Noah, Kamrie, Bryson and Landon; brother, Francis "Mike" Smith; mother-in-law, Carolyn Flora; and sister-in-law, Kathy Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joseph Smith and Thomas Smith. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.

