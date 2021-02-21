SMITH, Joan M.



Age 86, of Dayton, OH, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her



parents, Lester and Margaret Weimert; loving husband of 51 years, Jewel Smith; and brother, Donald Weimert. She is



survived by her sons, Anthony M. (Jill) Smith, Joseph S. (Amy) Smith and Patrick E. (Pamela) Smith; daughters, Margaret A. Smith and Kathleen Head; brother, Charles Weimert; grandchildren, Jordan (Stephen) Hummel, Zachary (Kaitlyn) Smith, AmandaMarie Smith, Jessicann Smith, Jerry Wayne Head III and Angel Ferguson and great-grandchildren, Alexander Lecaros and Lincoln Hummel. Joan cherished her grandchildren. She was an avid baseball card collector and fan of The Cincinnati Reds and Dayton



Flyers. She was also a devout Catholic. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home – Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Mass of



Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 310 Allen St., Dayton, OH 45410. Burial will be held privately with family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be sent to The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com