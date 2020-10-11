SMITH, Joan

SMITH (McSavaney), Joan Age 98, of Carmel, IN, formerly of Dayton and Beavercreek, OH, died peacefully on October 4, 2020, in Carmel, IN. Joan was a life-long educator teaching in Fairborn, Beavercreek and Groveport, OH, before teaching at The Ohio State University, University of Miami, Wright State University and the University of Dayton. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church in Columbus, OH, and was a former member of the Church of the Brethren in Beavercreek. Please visit www.tiddfuneralhomes.com to read the complete obituary, view service times and to send condolences to her family. The Tidd Funeral Home, Dublin-Plain City Chapel, 9720 SR 161, Plain City, OH 43064 (614)-733-0800 assisted the family.

