SMITH, Jimmie R.



Jimmie R. Smith, age 77 of Dayton, passed away October 19, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton. He was born on May 2, 1943, in LaFollette, TN, to the late Joseph and Mary Ruth (Lay) Smith. In addition to his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife, Clare Smith; son, Roger Smith; brother, Bill Smith and sister, Pauline Young.



He is survived by his three children, Mike Smith, Rod (Susan) Smith and Sherri Smith; grandchildren, Shelby Elam, Katherine Smith, Hunter Fetty, Cameron Smith, Marissa Gostlin and Zachary Gostlin, Jr.; step-son, Zachary Gostlin, Sr.; great-grandchildren, Jameson Elam and Ava Lynn Buehler; sister, Ruth Huff and numerous extended family and dear friends.



Jimmie dedicated his entire life to helping others. His love for family and friends will live on through his memory.



Family will receive friends from 9:30 - 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Centerville.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Hospice of Dayton, in Jimmie's memory.



To share a memory of Jimmie or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

