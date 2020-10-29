SMITH, Jermaine Edward



Jermaine Edward Smith of



Dayton, OH, departed this life October 12, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic. Jermaine was born May 26, 1972, in Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by his



father, John E. Smith; brother, Demetrius J. Smith; paternal and maternal grandparents. He leaves to cherish his



memory mother, Mary Anna Ward; step mothers, Annette Townsend and Kaye Bryant; godmother, Darlene Featherstone; brothers, Victor E. Bryant, Spencer D. Stark, Mark Bryant and Antoine Smith; step-son, Aaron Fletcher. Private memorial service entrusted to the



Donald Jordan memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike



Dayton, OH 45417.

