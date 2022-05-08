journal-news logo
X

SMITH, Janet

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Janet

December 17, 1953 - May 3, 2022

Janet left this world peacefully as she was surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents

Norbert and Phyllis Phelan; her sisters Viki Meade, Kathy Gall; nephew Phil Gall; niece Sara Steele. Left to cherish her

memories are her husband of 48 yrs. Jack Smith; daughters Jenn (Brian) Highland, Amanda (Geoff) Walker, Linsey (Chris) Wells; sister Barb Chance; brothers Mike (Patty) Phelan, Dan (Michelle) Phelan; grandchildren Paige, Juliana, Isaac, Carson, Sam, Bodhi, Gideon, Brielle; and several nieces, nephews and her loving dog Bailey. Janet was a 1972 graduate of Carroll High School, she was a loving wife, mother, nana, friend to many and will be greatly missed. Life Celebration will be held on May 14th at 2pm at Fearless Church, 2601 E. Alexbell Rd.,

Dayton, Ohio.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
OLT, Janet
2
FENWICK, Robert
3
WILLS, Diana
4
ROBERTS, Harold
5
AGLE, John
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top