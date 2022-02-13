SMITH, James Edward "Jim"



James "Jim" Edward Smith was born August 30, 1937, to



Benjamin and Amanda (Davis) Smith. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He went to be with the Lord on February 7. 2022, surrounded by his family. He is survived by the love of his life, Alvonia (Estridge) Smith to whom he was married for 65 years. They were everything to each other and she was by his side holding his hand when he passed on. James was also survived by three children, Tony (Joyce) Smith, Terri Willis and Karen (Jim) Moyer, seven grandchildren, Jordan Smith,



Lindsey Ancrum, Jonika Jimerson, Christopher Willis, Christina Willis, Cameron Willis and Cassandra Cure. In addition, he was survived by twenty great-grandchildren, who adored him and one great-great-grandchild. James was preceded in death by siblings, Roy, Jake, Gene, George, Mary, Donna, Anna and Kate. He is survived by one brother, Jerry Smith. Mr. Smith enjoyed fishing, playing pool and spending time with his family and his beloved dog, Tinker Bell. He had been employed at TAC Industries MRDD for 30 years. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will follow in Myers Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

