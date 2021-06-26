SMITH, James "Smitty"



76, of College Corner died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at The Knolls of Oxford.



Smitty was born in Lake County, Virginia, to Harvey Monroe and Vival Estep Smith on March 11, 1945. He made his way to California, where he was drafted into The United States Army. Smitty served in the 25th infantry, from which he received The Army Commendation Medal for his meritorious service in the Republic of Vietnam. When he returned home, he was employed in



various fields, including starting his own Landscaping Company. Smitty was a faithful member of the VFW and the American Legion. He was an avid bowler, belonging to multiple



leagues. Smitty enjoyed watching westerns, listening to music and imitating Elvis; his siblings recall he was pretty good at it! Smitty loved spending time with his family and friends, he was always the life of the party. He will be missed deeply, and



remembered as a wonderful brother, uncle and friend.



Smitty is survived by his brothers: Harold D. Smith of Liberty, Philip Smith of Oxford, Joe Smith and Marian of Batesville;



sisters: Mary and Gary Hatton of Oxford, Joyce Smith of



Hamilton, Ohio, Rose Bowling of Tennessee, Doris Merritt of Arkansas; several nieces and nephews; many friends.



In addition to his parents, Smitty is preceded in death by his brother: Boyd "Buddy" Smith; sister: Ruby J. Austin; his aunts and uncles.



A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty. Pastor Dean VanWinkle will be officiating. Friends may visit the funeral home from 12 p.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at College Corner Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Vietnam Veterans of America (8719 Colesville Rd. Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910) in Smitty's honor. For more information, or to send condolences to the family, please visit



www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com