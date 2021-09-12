SMITH, James Elmer



Age 90, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was born April 25, 1931, in Corbin, KY, the son of William and Susie (Teague) Smith. James loved to fish and enjoyed playing cards.



He is preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Nancy Abrams and Melinda Gentry; daughter-in-law, Mary Smith; two sisters and six brothers. James is survived by his wife, Mary Jane (Staton) Smith; son, Austin Smith; daughters, Carolyn (Todd) Allen, Kathi (Dave) Powell and Alicia (Randy) Robinson; grandchildren, Stephanie (Tony), Sarah (David), Laura (Paul), Tonya (Bryon), Carla (Rocky), Jeremy (Tina), Jamie (Chris), Ross (Emily), Justin, Davena (Allen) Tosha (Warren) and Austin; 20 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be 1pm-2pm on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Services will follow at 2pm. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

