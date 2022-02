SMITH, Jacquelyn P. "Jackie"



78, of Centerville, passed away on January 26, 2022, in her sleep from COVID. Memorial Visitation will be held 5PM on Saturday, February 5, at Marion's Pizza, 241 N. Main St., Centerville 45459. Private family only memorial service. For complete remembrances and to share condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.