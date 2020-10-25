SMITH, Ida E. "Liz"



Age 72, of Dayton, OH, departed Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in Knoxville, TN, (Happy Home) to Melvee Tate &



James Robinson. A graduate of



Dunbar H.S., class of 1966.



Preceded in death by her (step) father Jiles Everhart, brother Calvin Everhart and nephew Diante Everhart. Survived by children Will "Willie" Smith of Dayton, OH, Candace Smith of Los Angeles, California; (2) grandsons: Derrick & Andrew Smith, (2) great-grandchildren: Juliana & Cam'ron Smith; mother: Melvee J. (Tate) Everhart; (6) brothers: John (Evelyn) Tate, Edward (Kim), Melvin, Willie & Leon Everhart, Emory (Alex) Everhart of New Port Richey, FL. (4) sisters: Marie,



Dorothy & Doris Everhart and Deborah (Zachary) Sales; special cousin/brother Rob Mance of Raleigh, NC, a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Graveside



service at West Memory Gardens, Germantown Pk & Hemple Rd, Moraine, OH 45439, Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Time: 12:00 P.M. Please practice social distancing for everyone's safety.



